FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain moving through the area, rain chances stay with us for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a mostly sunny day across southern portions of our viewing area, but to the north it has been a different story as we have seen showers and heavy rain at times. Temperatures have a big swing as well as we are seeing middle 60′s where it has been raining to the north, and lower 80′s for areas to the south where there has been more sun.
Going through the rest of the evening we can expect to continue to see off and on rain for everyone as the line of showers and even a few thunderstorms slowly progresses off to the east. Rain chances remain high through the overnight, but there will be breaks in the action as we waves of rain coming through. As for the temperatures we can expect our highs to occur around midnight as we will see temperatures in the upper 60′s to near 70. Temperatures continue to gradually fall as we head into the morning with lows bottoming out in the lower 60′s for many of us, with a few upper 50′s possible for areas to the north. AS we head into Saturday even with the front passing we continue to see cloud cover as well as showers and some heavy rain embedded as we watch yet another system moving in from the southwest. If we see a long enough break in the rain we could warm back up into the middle to upper 60′s for areas to the north and even closer to 70 along the I-10 corridor. Showers and rain will continue into Saturday night as wave after wave moves through the region and that will last into our Sunday as well.. Highs Sunday will be a little warmer as we return into the middle to upper 70′s after starting the day off in the upper 50′s to near 60.
We finally begin to see the rain relaxing as we head into Monday although the rain chances will still remain it won’t be as widespread as we see a scattering of showers as the front clears the region. Temperatures won’t be cooling down though and in fact will actually be warming behind the front as sunshine finally returns. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 for Monday and continuing to warm through Thursday as we see highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Overnight lows will be warm as well as we see lows in the middle to upper 60′s, but the good news is more sunshine than rain will be around.
Into the end of next week another front begins to move closer and this will bring clouds back as well as the threat for a few showers. Temperatures could fall just a little as well as we see highs in the middle 70′s. For the next couple of days keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy and as always you can check the free KPLC weather app for updates and live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
