FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking rain moving through the area, rain chances stay with us for the weekend

Going through the rest of the evening we can expect to continue to see off and on rain for everyone as the line of showers and even a few thunderstorms slowly progresses off to the east. Rain chances remain high through the overnight, but there will be breaks in the action as we waves of rain coming through. As for the temperatures we can expect our highs to occur around midnight as we will see temperatures in the upper 60′s to near 70. Temperatures continue to gradually fall as we head into the morning with lows bottoming out in the lower 60′s for many of us, with a few upper 50′s possible for areas to the north. AS we head into Saturday even with the front passing we continue to see cloud cover as well as showers and some heavy rain embedded as we watch yet another system moving in from the southwest. If we see a long enough break in the rain we could warm back up into the middle to upper 60′s for areas to the north and even closer to 70 along the I-10 corridor. Showers and rain will continue into Saturday night as wave after wave moves through the region and that will last into our Sunday as well.. Highs Sunday will be a little warmer as we return into the middle to upper 70′s after starting the day off in the upper 50′s to near 60.