FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers with storms on the way by this afternoon ahead of a cool front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning conditions again begin very warm and muggy for late-March. Temperatures in the 70s to start the day are averaging about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Patchy areas of fog and even a few patches of drizzle were noted on radar during the overnight hours. These pockets of drizzle and mist will continue to be possible through the morning, with increasing rain chances by midday and into the afternoon.
Increasing scattered showers ahead of eventually some storms by this afternoon won’t stop the warmup through the day. Temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 by noon will begin to drop across our northern parishes through the afternoon as the front pushes in. Scattered thunderstorms that will contain cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and briefly heavy downpours will be a threat through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Severe weather isn’t likely with the storms today. However, go indoors if you are outside and hear thunder, because you are close enough to get struck. Rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are likely today with some localized areas closer to 2 inches possible. The threat of storms will begin to diminish later in the evening and overnight as temperatures start off a little cooler in the lower 60s early Saturday morning.
The weekend begins with a break in the rain Saturday morning, but additional scattered showers return by the afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. This will bring the best chance of rain back over the area by Saturday night into Sunday morning, and once this disturbance moves east, rain chances will decrease a bit by later in the day Sunday and into the evening.
Next week is shaping up to be drier on average, with a slight chance of lingering rain chances into Monday. After that we settle into a warmer spring-like pattern with highs in the middle 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain returning for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
