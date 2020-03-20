FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers with storms on the way by this afternoon ahead of a cool front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning conditions again begin very warm and muggy for late-March. Temperatures in the 70s to start the day are averaging about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Patchy areas of fog and even a few patches of drizzle were noted on radar during the overnight hours. These pockets of drizzle and mist will continue to be possible through the morning, with increasing rain chances by midday and into the afternoon.