Church services online, public mass canceled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor Edwards has limited the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns.
The Diocese of Lake Charles has suspended all catholic masses in the Lake Area, but some masses may streamed online without people in the pews.
Church congregations and faith-based meetings have closed, or moved to online services.
KPLC will air two services on Channel 7 on Sunday
9:30 a.m. - Catholic Mass with the Diocese of Lake Charles
10 a.m. - Trinity Baptist church service
Online Service
. Mount Olive Baptist Church
. First United Methodist (Lake Charles)
. Henning Memorial UMC (Sulphur)
. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
Closed
· Water’s Edge
· Trinity Baptist (Lake Charles)
· St. Andrew Presbyterian
. Word of Hope Family Worship Center
. Victory Worship
