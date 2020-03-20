Church services online, public mass canceled

March 14, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 7:09 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor Edwards has limited the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns.

The Diocese of Lake Charles has suspended all catholic masses in the Lake Area, but some masses may streamed online without people in the pews.

[ Public mass suspended in the Diocese of Lake Charles ]

Church congregations and faith-based meetings have closed, or moved to online services.

KPLC will air two services on Channel 7 on Sunday

9:30 a.m. - Catholic Mass with the Diocese of Lake Charles

10 a.m. - Trinity Baptist church service

Online Service

· Church of The King

. University United Methodist Church

. Mount Olive Baptist Church

. First United Methodist (Lake Charles)

. Henning Memorial UMC (Sulphur)

. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church

. Boulevard Church of Christ

. Christian World - Lake Charles

. First Baptist Church of Sulphur

Closed

· Water’s Edge

· Trinity Baptist (Lake Charles)

· St. Andrew Presbyterian

. Word of Hope Family Worship Center

. Victory Worship

