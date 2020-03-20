Artists affected by coronavirus cancellations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Full-time artists rely on conventions and local events to sell their art, but with coronavirus concerns canceling these larger events - they’re now wondering what to do next.
Local artist Jim Ferguson said he’s at a loss.
“They’re my primary of income,” Ferguson said. "And unfortunately the peak season for that is in the spring and in the fall, so about a third of my income has just disappeared within a week’s period of time.”
Morgan Allain and her husband Danny Allain are artists as well. For Danny, half of his income comes from attending conventions, while Morgan attends local events, which are now cancelled.
“Normally around this time, you know you’d be seeing Live at the Lakefront, and then the Spring Art Walk, and then Downtown at Sundown," Allain said. "As of right now, Live at the Lakefront has been either postponed or cancelled, depending on what the future holds. Spring art walk is one of my absolute best events of the year, that’s cancelled of now we don’t know what’ll happen. That’s scary, because I do really well at those events and they’re not happening.”
For both these artists, the push then goes to their online sales, but Ferguson explained how compensating for the losses is a difficult task.
“I’m already pushing it at a hundred percent, trying to get 200 percent out of online," Ferguson said. "If I can do it, I would try to figure it out.”
None of them are planning to give up what they love despite these setbacks.
“I do better than I did as being an engineer," Ferguson said. "And I never thought, it took a global catastrophe to impact how much I make and I don’t think anything else could’ve done that.”
To purchase and support Jim Ferguson’s art, click HERE.
Morgan Allain is also providing free coloring pages, that you can find HERE.
