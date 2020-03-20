Artists affected by coronavirus cancellations

“Normally around this time, you know you’d be seeing Live at the Lakefront, and then the Spring Art Walk, and then Downtown at Sundown," Allain said. "As of right now, Live at the Lakefront has been either postponed or cancelled, depending on what the future holds. Spring art walk is one of my absolute best events of the year, that’s cancelled of now we don’t know what’ll happen. That’s scary, because I do really well at those events and they’re not happening.”