WHAT TO WATCH: Artists perform live concerts from home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Musicians are joining together online to perform concert series for people to enjoy watching at home.
Artists, such as John Legend and Chris Martin from Coldplay took song requests and performed for nearly an hour.
Other artists have joined in on the fun using the hashtag #TogetherAtHome to notify listeners of their upcoming performances on Instagram.
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber also played the piano on Twitter during self-isolation.
KPLC will stream local artists in Southwest Louisiana live on Facebook and on the web.
