U.S. Senators address coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy addressed what’s being done to aid people’s financial and physical health as questions about economic relief and the COVID-19 vaccine grow.
Senator Bill Cassidy said people’s financial and physical health should be taken care of, and that he is working with lawmakers to make sure Louisianians are financially secure as concerns of the coronavirus continue.
“If you have a mortgage, a car note, you have to buy groceries and your income is interrupted what do you do about that,” Sen. Cassidy said.
In Washington, the U.S. Treasury Department will ask Congress for $500 billion in direct payouts for taxpayers.
The first round of checks could be in American’s pockets as soon as the beginning of April.
“It won’t be for the people who are making tremendous amounts of money it’ll be under a certain income level," Sen. Cassidy said. "But recognizing that people have cash flow issues and the lower the income of the family the more problematic the cash flow issue.”
Senator John Kennedy echoed the importance of the payouts.
“It would provide a $1,000 payment by April 6 to every American adjusted by family size of course below a certain income level," Sen. Kennedy said.
Another big topic of discussion is testing for an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Sen. Cassidy, along with three others, introduced legislation to require private health insurance plans to cover vaccines for COVID-19.
“Under current law certain vaccines are mandatory covered by insurance companies and so what we’re saying that when the COVID-19 becomes available it will be one of those covered,” Sen. Cassidy said.
When a vaccine is released for the coronavirus, Sen. Cassidy said it needs to be available for all Americans and that this proposed bill will ensure that coverage.
Sen. Cassidy said he does not expect an age restriction to be placed on who receives the vaccine once it is available.
