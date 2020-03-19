SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 18, 2020.
Deborah Mae Dorris, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cameron Taylor Hoover, 20, Sulphur: Battery of the infirm.
David Chad Clark, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; driving with a suspended license; no evidence of motor vehicle liability.
Desmon Leeshuan Sices, 32, Pineville: Contempt of court.
Maritza Alexis Dicks, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Khalil Gavon Thomas, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 29, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Justin Maurice Washington, 26, Lake Charles: Battery (4 charges).
Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sheldon Krquely Norales, 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; theft of a firearm; attempted armed robbery.
Jaekwon Christopher Carter, 17, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; first offense possession of a stolen firearm (2 charges); first offense possession of a handgun by a minor.
Precious Eddacion Obrien, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
