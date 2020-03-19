State sales tax deadline extended amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFB) - The Friday, March 20 deadline for businesses to file returns and payments for sales and excise taxes is extended to May 20.
The extension applies to sales, beer excise, and wine excise tax returns and payments for the February 2020 tax period which are normally due on the 20th day of the following month.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue indicated officials intend to waive penalties and interest for applicable returns and payments received by the extended May 20 deadline.
