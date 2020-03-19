The restrictions on bars, restaurants and gathering in groups don’t sit well with some

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Tuesday night, which was St. Paddy’s Day, some folks appeared downright defiant about the idea of losing access to their favorite watering hole...
Despite the governor’s order closing bars Tuesday night there were patrons at Pappy’s determined to stay.
Lake Charles Police were notified that Pappy’s was still operating as normal and gave them a warning around 7 p.m.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux says another call came in about two hours later. So officers went back.
We're told patrons chanted "We won't go," before police cleared the bar and the establishment closed.
Violations of the governor's order may not bring stiff penalties.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso says they are still looking into that.
"We're navigating through it and trying to figure out the best practices. We're going to go there and tell them that they're violating the governor's orders. And then we're going to leave and if they don't comply and we have to back and figure out from there," said Mancuso.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, himself a restaurant owner, says those who require licenses to operate might want to think twice before ignoring directives.
"I encourage businesses to remember that they have ATC (Alcohol, Tobacco Control) licenses, they have video poker licenses, they have Health Department licenses, all of which are administered by state government. I have some of those licenses and I would not want to be defying a decree of the governor at this moment in time," said Hunter.
But for the most part, Calcasieu officials appear pleased with the cooperation they're getting from citizens and businesses during these trying times.
We tried to reach Pappy's for a comment, but did not hear back.
The sheriff and mayor were among those at the daily briefing at the Calcasieu Emergency Operations center, held daily at 11:30 in the morning.
