Parish-wide curfew in Jeff Davis to begin Wednesday night

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beginning Wednesday night at 11 p.m., there will be a parish-wide curfew in Jeff Davis.
It was business as usual in Jeff Davis Parish midday but Wednesday night, residents will have to follow a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. — the first parish COVID-19- related curfew set in our region.
“It would help to make the virus dissipate to another level," Lawrence Arceneaux, a parish resident, said.
Of course, not everyone was happy about the move.
“I mean, that’s the Cajun way just to kinda get past adversity and try to make the best out of a situation. Family come over, y’all may play cards all night I don’t know. Come home at 2 o’clock in the morning, but I don’t want to get stopped by the police," Michael Morrison, another parish resident, said.
Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said this curfew is in everyone’s best interest.
“We’re not trying to stop anyone from doing their job, we’re not forcing people to stay in their houses, we’re just trying to keep them off the streets and let our patrol guys do their job. Make sure people are safe and their properties secure as we’re going through this," Ivey said.
Due to the fact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s office is smaller than other sheriff’s offices, they’re depending on the public to help them out by following the curfew.
“If an ambulance is dispatched to a residence with a person down, we respond. But, if we’re tied up with somebody who’s just out joyriding in violation of the curfew, we can’t deal with these other calls," Ivey said.
The curfew doesn’t apply if you’re working during those hours or if there’s an emergency and you need medical help. However, if you violate the curfew and those exceptions don’t apply to you, it will result in a misdemeanor charge and an up to $500 fine.
As of now, 7News has not heard of any other parishes planning to implement a curfew.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.