Officials with Jeff Davis Water Commission No. 1 say repairs will be completed next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Maintenance on the water tower in Jeff Davis Water Commission No. 1 is expected to be completed by Tuesday.
Viewers in that area have sent KPLC pictures of discolored water.
Christine Lebleu, office assistant with the commission, said the water is discolored because it is not going through the iron filter while maintenance is being completed. The water is being run through all other filters, though.
Lebleu said it is also being tested every hour, on the hour, through the Department of Health, to make sure it is safe to drink, bathe and cook with. She said tests are showing that the water is safe.
Instructions for Water Commission No. 1 customers to sign up for alerts are listed on their bills.
The commission covers Lacassine, the south side of Welsh, all of Roanoke, Hayes and Bell City, and portions of Jennings and Lake Arthur.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.