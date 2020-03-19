No confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at area hospitals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has received numerous requests from viewers this morning asking whether there were any local cases of coronavirus.
However, officials at the two hospitals that were the subject of viewers’ questions say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.
Matt Felder, with Memorial Health System, says they do not have a confirmed case.
Avail Hospital released the following statement: “Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as reported by the state department of health as of now. Also, Avail hospital does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time. However, we at Avail hospital are taking all protective measures to ensure the safety and well being of all of our staff, physicians and the surrounding community.”
You can get the latest numbers from around the state HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.