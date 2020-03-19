Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A human rights attorney says Mississippi judges should consider releasing people who are jailed before trial but cannot afford to post bail. Cliff Johnson is director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi law school. He says jails are not prepared to handle a coronavirus outbreak. The MacArthur center released new figures Wednesday showing that thousands of people remain in Mississippi jails for months because they cannot afford bail. About 2,500 people have been in jails longer than 90 days, and more than 575 of them have been jailed more than a year awaiting trial.