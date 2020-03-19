Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana virus death toll reaches 7, amid grim warnings
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is cautioning Louisiana residents to ready for an expected surge in coronavirus cases as testing capacity grows statewide. His warning Wednesday came coupled with already grim statistics. The state reported its seventh death from the disease spreading across the country, and its number of positive cases neared 300. Edwards says he doesn't expect a statewide order for residents to shelter in place but such actions could become necessary in certain areas as the outbreak escalates. The state health department says six of the people who have died lived in New Orleans and the seventh lived in the suburb of Jefferson Parish.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA PASTOR
Louisiana pastor holds services despite gatherings ban
CENTRAL, Louisiana (AP) — A Louisiana pastor declared that the coronavirus is “politically motivated” and led hundreds of people in a church service despite the state's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. The Rev. Tony Spell says no “dictator law” should keep people from worshiping God. Spell also claims his services at the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge cure cancer and HIV. WAFB-TV reports that Spell said police told him the National Guard will break up any future church service that violates public health rules. However, a guard spokesman later told WAFB the guard has not been tasked with such duties.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE-
Oil and gas lease bidding in Gulf of Mexico drops anew
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico is the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower even than any sale for the productive central Gulf since 1993. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 22 companies made $93 million in high bids Wednesday on 71 tracts. The low interest comes during a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drops in drops in travel because of the new coronavirus . Oil prices plummeted Wednesday to $20.37 a barrel. Environmental groups, meanwhile, filed a court challenge seeking to block execution of the leases.
WARDEN REINSTATED-ANGOLA
Warden of Louisiana's Angola prison reinstated amid probe
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say the warden of the largest maximum security prison in the U.S. has been reinstated after being placed on leave during a payroll investigation. The Advocate reports the Louisiana Department of Corrections launched an investigation into Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola last week after Warden Darrel Vannoy self-reported an incident. Officials say Vannoy has been cleared of criminal wrongdoings and an internal investigation into the matter will continue. The Department says the investigation pertains to certain staff and department payroll rules. Authorities have not said why Vannoy was the only employee that was placed on leave.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL DEADLINES
Virus-related suspension of legal deadlines worries ACLU
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group says steps taken by Louisiana's governor to fight the spread of the new coronavirus could leave people stuck in state jails for weeks or months without formal legal charges. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana makes the complaint in a letter released Wednesday. An executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards suspends legal deadlines until at least April 13. The ACLU says that means many people arrested and jailed around the state could languish behind bars without formal charges being filed by local prosecutors. Edwards says the suspension of those legal deadlines was done at the request of the state's court system.
ESCAPED INMATES-FOUND
2 Mississippi inmates captured after escape from work center
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two inmates who escaped from a community work center were captured. Bobby Charles Morgan and Caleb Andrew Johnston were captured Wednesday afternoon after escaping from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Tuesday. Officers located the two men in a mobile park home in D'Iberville. It wasn't immediately clear how the two men escaped from the work center. Both Morgan and Johnston are facing additional charges including, escape and theft. Morgan had been serving 11 years, since 2016, for four counts of burglary. Johnston was sentenced to 16 years in August 2016 on two counts of grand larceny, three counts of nonresidential burglary, and vehicle burglary.
FLEEING MOTHER-MURDER CHARGE
Police: Ohio mother charged with killing 11-year-old son
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body at a Mississippi hotel has been arrested in New Orleans. Laurel, Mississippi, Police Chief Tommy Cox tells The Associated Press that 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio, was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Cox says Oates is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates. The boy's body was found Tuesday in a hotel bathroom in the south Mississippi town. Cox hasn't said how he died. The chief says two younger children who were with Latina Oates have been found safe.
BC-US-ELECTION 2020-VOTE BY MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.