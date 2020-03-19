Jeff Davis Parish School Board discusses school district actions; announces feeding program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is discussing school district actions in case of worst-case scenarios, including possibly making changes to the school calendar. All public schools were closed by Governor John Bel Edwards until April 13.
The school board said on Facebook it is their sincerest wish that the coronavirus pandemic quickly dissipates and that schools can resume on April 20, nut no decision has been made by the school board at this time.
The school board said they hope to close the academic year as schools reopen with as much normalcy as possible for students.
Superintendent Kirk Credeur said that a deep cleaning of all school sites and buses will be done before students return and that they will continue to stress good personal hygiene and social distancing among students.
The school board has also announced that they will be implementing a feeding program while schools are shut down.
They plan to make “grab and go” lunches will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 23.
The feeding program will be implemented at the following schools:
- Elton High
- Jennings High,
- Union Baptist in Jennings
- Welsh Elementary
- Lake Arthur Elementary
