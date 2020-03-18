Golden Nugget employees uncertain about Coronavirus shutdown pay

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday, Governor Edwards issued an order closing casinos due to Coronavirus concerns. Frustration is high as many employees of the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles say they feel confused and left in the dark by management about the casino’s plan to pay its workers during the shutdown.
After the state’s announcement to close casinos, many employees of the Golden Nugget say they want clarity on if they’ll be paid, and how much. An employee, who asks to remain anonymous, says it’s been an uncertain time.
“There’s multiple reasons why we’re upset about the situation, but I think it all boils back down to the point that there’s no communication from management," they said. "If there were communication all the other issues we’re having, we might not be having them.”
While a post circulating on social media led to a host of questions this week, the Golden Nugget has since released an official memo regarding pay. It says full time and part time hourly employees will receive two weeks pay. Still, employees have some questions about how much they’ll be paid, since many rely on tips.
“We’re concerned and we’re trying to get some clarification, but anytime you call the number first it’s an automated system set up. I’ve tried, you can’t get a representative on the phone. I’ve left a voicemail with my name and my number, and a detailed message. I’ve been calling since Monday...it’s Wednesday and I still haven’t received a call back.”
One employee we spoke with says communication from management is all anyone is asking for.
“We’re always told how valued we are, and that we’re valued team members but at this point we’re not feeling valued.”
While the memo mentions hourly employees specifically, questions remain about Golden Nugget’s plan for salaried employees. We’ve reached out to the casino since receiving their official statement, and have not yet heard back.
