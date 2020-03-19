FULL BRIEFING: First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Calcasieu Parish.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, with the Department of Health, reported the first case during the Calcasieu emergency briefing Thursday.
She said she could not give any details on where the person is receiving care, but did say they are being kept in isolation.
“Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to continue socially distancing, as we have been talking about for a couple of weeks now,” Cavanaugh said. “To make sure that we are washing hands and that people are actually taking this virus seriously.”
