FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances returning as we near the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You can certainly feel the mugginess even more as you head out the door this morning. Warm southerly winds and low clouds zipping across the sky overnight makes for a sultry feel. Radar overnight begins to show a few spotty sprinkles popping up across parts of Southwest Louisiana as I expect this will be even more the case through the day ahead.
Temperatures will have no trouble reaching the lower 80s by this afternoon as sun will still be limited. Breezy south winds between 15 and 25 mph will continue to transport the higher humidity, clouds and scattered showers through the day ahead. We still won’t catch a break in the mugginess this evening as lows bottom out in the lower 70s again.
Friday will bring obviously a higher rain chance with the cold front moving in, but we’ll need to keep an eye out for a few stronger storms as well. Lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the primary threats as the overall severe weather threat remains low. I expect storms to begin ramping up by late-morning and continue moving through Southwest Louisiana through the afternoon and into the evening.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are still looking to be a good bet with localized spots receiving possibly up to 3 inches. While rain chances lower a bit for Saturday, don’t expect to get lucky enough that we escape all the rain as I do see some pop-up showers returning later in the day.
The threat of even more rain returns Sunday as an upper level disturbance crosses the state and brings even higher rain chances than Saturday for the second half of the weekend. The pattern next week begins to settle down a bit but for those spring lovers, you’ll be in love with the forecast as high temperatures are set to top out in the middle 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
