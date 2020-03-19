FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers this afternoon, rain chances increasing into Friday

As we move forward into the evening we can expect to continue to see a few showers and even hear a rumble of thunder as showers and a few storms are popping up and moving from south to the north. We won’t see widespread coverage in the showers and storms, but as we head into the overnight the coverage will begin to increase as we watch a front back off to the west continue to move closer to Southwest Louisiana. As for the temperatures it will be another warm evening as we see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70′s. As you wake up in the morning we can expect scattered showers and storms with the best coverage off towards the north, but if you have plans on heading out then make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as an umbrella. Temperatures start out in the lower 70′s and we won’t see as warm conditions into the afternoon. We see rounds of showers and storms for Friday with breaks in between so the good news is that it’s not an all day washout. Highs will be in the upper 70′s with very humid conditions as there is plenty of moisture being brought in by southerly flow.