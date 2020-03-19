FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers this afternoon, rain chances increasing into Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm day across our area as we have seen temperatures warming into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. The one key difference is that we have some showers moving through the region.
As we move forward into the evening we can expect to continue to see a few showers and even hear a rumble of thunder as showers and a few storms are popping up and moving from south to the north. We won’t see widespread coverage in the showers and storms, but as we head into the overnight the coverage will begin to increase as we watch a front back off to the west continue to move closer to Southwest Louisiana. As for the temperatures it will be another warm evening as we see temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70′s. As you wake up in the morning we can expect scattered showers and storms with the best coverage off towards the north, but if you have plans on heading out then make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as an umbrella. Temperatures start out in the lower 70′s and we won’t see as warm conditions into the afternoon. We see rounds of showers and storms for Friday with breaks in between so the good news is that it’s not an all day washout. Highs will be in the upper 70′s with very humid conditions as there is plenty of moisture being brought in by southerly flow.
For our weekend we see temperatures starting out a little cooler for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 50′s to near 60 each morning, but even though we get a cool down we don’t clear things out. Saturday will be drier than our Sunday as we see a break in between systems with highs cooler as well as areas to the north on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60′s, with temperatures near 70 along the I-10 corridor. Another disturbance moves in as we head into Sunday increasing rain chances with afternoon highs in the lower 70′s for many of us.
The warm up begins as we head into the new work week with highs warming back into the upper 70′s for Monday and back into the lower and even a few middle 80′s as we approach the end of the week. In terms of rain chances we see a few leftover showers during the day on Monday and begin to clear things out into Monday evening. A mixture of sun and clouds will be the theme next week, but the good thing is we don’t see significant rain chances in the forecast for next week. For now keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy and as always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar and updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
