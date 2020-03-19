Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Mayor President of Lafayette Parish, Josh Guillory, held a press conference Wednesday evening.
In the conference he announced that Lafayette Parish has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the parish.
There was limited information given on the cases. It was released that they are currently quarantined, but not in hospitals in Lafayette Parish.
It is expected that the number of confirmed cases will grow in the near future.
