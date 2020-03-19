Census changes amid coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday, Mar. 18, the United States Census Bureau announced that they’ll be suspending all field operations until Apr. 1. Tim Olson, associate director of operations for the U.S. Census Bureau said they’re still on track to collect data.
“With a national pandemic, though we have a plan, and it’s a good plan, we don’t have actual experience handling this situation," Olson said. "So, we’re learning just like everybody else. At this point, it’s really critical for people to self-respond when they receive their invitation.”
By Friday, Mar. 20, every household should have received their census. For the very first time, households can respond online. Those that do not respond will have a census taker visit them at their home.
“We will continue following up with households with personal visits where we don’t have a completed form for that address," Olson said. "That will, in the normal schedule of 2020, that would begin early to middle May and go all the way through to July.”
Locally, the Calcasieu Complete Count Committee said they aren’t changing much in what they’re doing.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve been running a media campaign," said Tom Hoefer, Calcasieu Complete Count Committee Member. "A lot of social media that goes with it. It’s called Count Me In. We want Calcasieu Parish to get counted. We want Calcasieu Parish to get it’s fair share of federal funding, it’s vitally important and it’s your constitutional duty to do so.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of Mar. 18, they have received 11 million responses back from households, which Olson said is much larger than they were expecting.
For more information on the changes to the census due to the coronavirus, click HERE.
For the Calcasieu Complete Count Committee, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.