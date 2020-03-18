SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 17, 2020.
Treylan James Breeden, 24, Lake Arthur: Vagrancy; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Dayron Velton Washington, 45, Lake Charles: Burglary; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; theft worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Robert Hunter Willis, 26, Oakdale: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (4 charges).
Daniel Justin Moak, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Malaka Bea Trent, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ryquerous Demond Bilbo, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nichole Marie Finney, 28, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Michael Joseph Torres, 29, Berwick: Contempt of court.
Christopher Coty Crochet, 32, Iota: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana (3 charges); violations of protective orders.
Melanie Marie Richard, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Paul James Amos, 51, Sulphur: Home invasion.
Chance Ryan Hebert, 23, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer.
Kayley Marie Rodriguez, 19, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Ivy James Gary Jr., 30, Westlake: Child endangerment.
Brittany Nichole Guillory, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Nicholas Depaul Ethridge, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.
Hollie Ann Debarge, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Corey Kieth Burnsworth, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Long Sean, Iowa: Child endangerment.
