Source: Eli Apple headed to Raiders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback Eli Apple’s tenure in New Orleans is over. A league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports that Apple will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Apple came to the Saints in a midseason trade with the Giants in 2018. For much of time with the Saints, he was solid opposite Marshon Lattimore. However, later in the season Apple struggled in coverage. He finished his time with the Saints with two interceptions. The Giants drafted Apple with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Terms of his new deal with the Raiders were not disclosed.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.