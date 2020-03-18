Mental health and coping with the Coronavirus pandemic

As the number of the Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increase, so does anxiety for some. Tanya McGee, the executive director for Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, says it’s important to be able to recognize your own stressors.
“Knowing when you’re at a heightened level of stress. That may cause changes in your eating habits, changes in your sleeping habits, increased irritability, increased alcohol consumption. Those kinds of things," McGee said. "If you’re experiencing them, that will show an increase in your stress levels.”
If you recognize these behaviors, she says the next step is making planned and organized responses. While you should stay informed, McGee says limiting the amount of content you’re consuming, especially from unidentified sources, can be beneficial. That being said, our phones can also be used for good.
“Use what you can in terms of technology. Facetime family members, stay in email contact, phone contact with family members," McGee said. "Not to increase your levels of stress, but to be able to realize those people in your life that can help calm you. And can help you deal with the increased stress and anxiety.”
She also stressed how influential our own responses can be for other people.
“If you are with somebody that’s in a vulnerable population, either an elderly person or someone who’s immune system is compromised, your being able to stay calm is going to help them through this crisis," McGee said. "That goes for children as well, children are going to respond to how we interact. So, if they see heightened levels of stress with us, then that’s how they’re going to respond.”
Increased anxiety is something McGee says is expected with a national emergency declaration, which is why staying on top of your mental health is key.
