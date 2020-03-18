McNeese coaches react to canceling of spring sport seasons

“I think Jake Dickerson said it best. This was before the announcement and he said ‘Guys, do y’all want to take a week off before we get back going?’ And the most genuine heartfelt thing he said was ‘Coach I just want to be together,' McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill said. "And that’s what we can’t have right now. We can’t have that as a team, we can’t have that as a society and that’s the hardest thing right now is we can’t be together. That’s what they learned. Yeah they learned how to win baseball games and other stuff but everything we want right now in society, everything that you want in your family, they just want to be together. That’s why closing the building that day was one of the hardest damn things I ever had to do.”