Local musician sings to Tower Oaks residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With all that’s happening in the world right now it’s hard to find time to relax. Tower Oaks manager Shelly Young decided to create a safe environment for her residents.
“I’m just concerned about my tenants feeling isolated and down because we’re unable to do out normally daily actives with them,” Shelly Young said.
Young invited Jody Barrilleaux to the Tower Oaks courtyard to put on a show where everyone was able to see, but still, follow the correct steps to remain healthy.
“They are going to be at their doors, Young said. "Which is six feet from the next person, but we can still have a little afternoon enjoyment.”
Registered nurse Annette Tritico believes this is the time where we all need to stick together.
“From mental wellness, if you will. To prevent any type of stress or anxiety or depression," said Annette Tritico. "We really encourage people to call one another. To do some things that will really help you feel better. Like putting on some positive upbeat music.”
And that’s exactly what Tower Oaks did. In fact, it was such a hit.
“I think we’ve started something. Even after all of this is over with,” said Jody Barrilleaux.
Young plans to bring more musicians into the Tower Oaks courtyard in the days to come.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.