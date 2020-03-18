Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials have postponed the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival over coronavirus concerns. The announcement came Tuesday. The eight-day music festival was expected to feature international artists such as the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and The Who as well as hundreds of local musicians. The festival is one of the major tourist events in the New Orleans area. It attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the two extended weekends during which it is held. The announcement is part of a widespread wave of canceled or postponed conferences, concerts, games and other large-scale events as people grapple with how to contain the virus.