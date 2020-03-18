LAIA releases precautions being taken amid coronavirus

By Caroline Habetz | March 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:45 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) has released a list of precautions that are being taken amid the coronavirus.

This list includes the following:

· Social distancing is being practiced by employees at work, including at shift change

· Non-essential personnel are either working at home or working in shifts (not all at the site at the same time)

· Travel is either eliminated or greatly restricted

· Control rooms are limited to only operators or immediate supervisors

· Visitors are not allowed or very limited and only allowed after screening

· Anyone feeling ill is sent home immediately

· Additional sanitizing of common surfaces

· Additional protocols for janitorial cleaning and sanitizing

· Cleaning of all commonly used tools prior to storage or use by another employee

· Meetings are either eliminated or held via conference call or video conference

· Essential personnel have been identified at some sites in case of a need to have a “ride out crew” (personnel required to run the operation that would need to remain on site for a long period of time

