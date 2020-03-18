LAIA releases precautions being taken amid coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) has released a list of precautions that are being taken amid the coronavirus.
This list includes the following:
· Social distancing is being practiced by employees at work, including at shift change
· Non-essential personnel are either working at home or working in shifts (not all at the site at the same time)
· Travel is either eliminated or greatly restricted
· Control rooms are limited to only operators or immediate supervisors
· Visitors are not allowed or very limited and only allowed after screening
· Anyone feeling ill is sent home immediately
· Additional sanitizing of common surfaces
· Additional protocols for janitorial cleaning and sanitizing
· Cleaning of all commonly used tools prior to storage or use by another employee
· Meetings are either eliminated or held via conference call or video conference
· Essential personnel have been identified at some sites in case of a need to have a “ride out crew” (personnel required to run the operation that would need to remain on site for a long period of time
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.