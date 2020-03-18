HBO documentary set to include Will Wade wiretap audio

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upcoming HBO documentary will feature the FBI wiretaps of LSU basketball head coach Will Wade.
The documentary, called “The Scheme,” will look at corruption in college basketball.
This will be the first time the audio from those infamous wiretaps, which centered on the alleged illegal recruitment of current LSU guard and former Scotlandville Hornet Javonte Smart, will be played for the public.
Wade was suspended by the university on March 8, 2019, the day after a report by Yahoo Sports included written excerpts from the FBI recordings. Wade was reinstated on April 14, two days after meeting with LSU and NCAA officials in connection with the allegations.
“The Scheme” will debut on March 31.
