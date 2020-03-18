FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy but with fewer showers and storms today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very warm and muggy start outside this morning with temperatures at or near 70 degrees at sunrise. With wet ground from yesterday’s storms, patchy areas of fog are possible through sunrise, but don’t look for temperatures to drop much more to start the morning. Overall, the rain chances are lower this afternoon with only a couple stray isolated showers in the forecast. Highs are up into the lower 80s again this afternoon.