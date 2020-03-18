FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy but with fewer showers and storms today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very warm and muggy start outside this morning with temperatures at or near 70 degrees at sunrise. With wet ground from yesterday’s storms, patchy areas of fog are possible through sunrise, but don’t look for temperatures to drop much more to start the morning. Overall, the rain chances are lower this afternoon with only a couple stray isolated showers in the forecast. Highs are up into the lower 80s again this afternoon.
By this evening, the few isolated showers that develop will come to an end around sunset as we keep warm southerly breezes in place between 10 and 15 mph through the evening. That will keep a lot of areas from dropping out of the 70s overnight. Some patchy fog possible again early Thursday with more clouds than sun tomorrow.
Your Thursday forecast is shaping up to be a little stormier by afternoon as we resume the pattern from earlier this week of a few widely scattered storms developing in the warm and muggy afternoon. Highs are still around 80 and rain chances are back up to around 30. We’ll hold the higher rain chances off until Friday as a cold front approaches.
The cold front should move through Southwest Louisiana by Friday night and send higher rain chances into the area by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated but some heavier rain and storms at times can be expected on into Friday night.
The front pushes south into the Gulf Saturday and I am expecting a brief lull in rain to begin the weekend. Saturday will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the 60s and lows headed back into the 50s. Rain chances resume beginning Sunday as our next disturbance arrives.
Despite the front saying offshore, an upper level disturbance crosses the state beginning Sunday which sends more rain into the forecast for the latter half of the weekend. Highs are also a little warmer with temperatures back up to 70 degrees and rain chances increased to 60%. Expect rain to begin as early as the morning hours of Sunday and continue into most of the day. A generally drier trend returns by the middle of next week.
Stay safe friends. We’ll get through this…
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
