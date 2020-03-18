FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day with warm temperatures and little rain, rain chances increasing moving forward

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a really nice day across the region as we have seen plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s but the rain has held off today unlike the last couple of days.
As we move forward into the evening we will see mainly dry conditions across the area as we haven’t seen a lot of showers popping up across the area and that will be a trend into the overnight. While a shower or two is possible, the widespread showers and storms we saw yesterday will remain area from our area. Temperatures will be slow to cool as we head in to the evening setting up another mild and above average night. If you are heading out temperatures slowly drop into the upper 70′s and gradually into the lower 70′s by early Thursday morning. As you wake up Thursday morning lows are starting out around 70 and even a few upper 60′s for areas to the north. Overall not a large spread from north to south and glimpses of sunshine will allow us to warm up as we head into the afternoon as we look to see highs in the lower 80′s once again. The key difference will be the fact we see a better chance of showers and storms as we begin to see a front approach from the west. It won’t be a washout by any means but a better scattering in nature of the storms for sure. The warm nights will continue for at least one more night as we head into Friday as lows will once again be in the lower 70′s. Highs will be a little cooler as we see more cloud cover as well as higher rain chances as the cold front nears Southwest Louisiana and that will bring our best chance of rain as the front swings through. At this time we don’t anticipate any severe weather, so that is the good news.
Temperatures will be falling as we head into Friday evening as we see cooler air pushing in from behind, but just because we see a little cool down doesn’t mean that we are going to clear things out as we keep the cloud cover and rain chances through the weekend. Starting out Saturday morning we will be cooler as lows are starting out in the upper 50′s, which is close to normal for this time of year. Highs will be noticeably cooler as well as high will only be in the upper 60′s, which is cooler than average for this time of year, but if you were hoping for a slight cool down here is your chance to enjoy it. The upper 50′s make a return for lows once again as we head into Sunday, but the warm up begins as we see highs back int the lower to middle 70′s. Rain chances will be around both days as we continue to see moisture throughout the area. The drier day appears to be Saturday during the day as the latest guidance comes in, with increasing rain chances in Sunday as another system pushes through the region.
As we head into next week though we do see a drier pattern shaping up. There could be a few leftover showers as we head into Monday, but temperatures are warming back up as we head into next week with lows in the lower to middle 60′s each day next week. We will get one more cooler day with highs in the middle to upper 70′s for Monday, but after that we see the return of the low 80′s. Some models say it could be a little warmer, and we will have time to monitor that as we get closer. Overall for the next several days though, keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy if you are heading out. As always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.