FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day with warm temperatures and little rain, rain chances increasing moving forward

As we move forward into the evening we will see mainly dry conditions across the area as we haven’t seen a lot of showers popping up across the area and that will be a trend into the overnight. While a shower or two is possible, the widespread showers and storms we saw yesterday will remain area from our area. Temperatures will be slow to cool as we head in to the evening setting up another mild and above average night. If you are heading out temperatures slowly drop into the upper 70′s and gradually into the lower 70′s by early Thursday morning. As you wake up Thursday morning lows are starting out around 70 and even a few upper 60′s for areas to the north. Overall not a large spread from north to south and glimpses of sunshine will allow us to warm up as we head into the afternoon as we look to see highs in the lower 80′s once again. The key difference will be the fact we see a better chance of showers and storms as we begin to see a front approach from the west. It won’t be a washout by any means but a better scattering in nature of the storms for sure. The warm nights will continue for at least one more night as we head into Friday as lows will once again be in the lower 70′s. Highs will be a little cooler as we see more cloud cover as well as higher rain chances as the cold front nears Southwest Louisiana and that will bring our best chance of rain as the front swings through. At this time we don’t anticipate any severe weather, so that is the good news.