Denver Broncos place tender on Diontae Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Co. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys will still have a player in the NFL in 2020 as the Denver Broncos elected to retain the services of return man Diontae Spencer. The Broncos applied a low-round tender to Spencer who is an exclusive rights free agent. Spencer will make the league minimum this season.
Spencer had a breakout role for the Broncos in 2019 as he was the team’s return specialist. His 644 return yards were good for 10th in the NFL and he was chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate. The McNeese product also played 70 snaps of offense as he hauled in six passes for 31 yards.
Spencer was undrafted out of McNeese in 2014 and spent four years in the CFL as a wide receiver and return man. In 2018, he totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, earning back-to-back All-Star honors as a returner.
