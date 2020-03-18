Coronavirus concerns impact local businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a recent mandate by Governor John Bel Edwards restricting gatherings of more than 50 people and only allowing take out or delivery from restaurants, how are these businesses faring?
What’s normally a bustling dining room is now a ghost town at Pat’s of Henderson during the lunch time.
“I’m not the only one who’s struggling, this whole town is feeling it," Nicholas Perioux, the owner, said through tears.
Perious said now their business has completely changed.
“Our servers, we’ve converted some of our servers to delivery drivers. We’ve put a flat, 10 dollar delivery fee," Perioux said. "Really, where I’m at right now, my goal is if I can do enough business to pay my employees. That’s my goal.”
Delivery is something they’ve never done before, but Perioux said they’re adopting it to adjust to the times.
“We don’t know how busy we’re going to be, we’re just believing and hoping and praying we will be busy. We are prepared to take these orders as they come in. We have the staff to do it it’s just a matter of customers knowing we are open and we are doing to go orders," Perioux said.
Those local businesses who may not be able to adjust or will face economic injury during this time are encouraged to prepare now by compiling financial documents from 2019.
“They will also need a one pager-- an explanation of exactly how the coronavirus disaster has affected their specific business. For example, my sales in March 2019 were x and my sales in March 2020 were y. That is attributable to the fact I have event sat my facility and people have been canceling because of the regulations against large gatherings," Donna Little, the director for the Small Business Development Center, said.
Little said the application process isn’t open yet, but it’s better to be ready sooner than later.
“There are going to be thousands and thousands of businesses applying for this disaster loan. the faster you get in line, the better off you are," Little said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.