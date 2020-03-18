Calcasieu mayors and other officials support state and federal restrictions to slow COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Despite the comments of Louisiana’s Third District Congressman, Clay Higgins, questioning actions by the governor, members of Calcasieu’s Executive Policy group support the recommendations of the government to reduce exposure to the corona virus.
The morning briefing is an opportunity for citizens to get the latest in Calcasieu Parish. As the Tuesday briefing began, some of the officials there were just hearing Higgins remarks on Facebook.
"This is just difficult for some of us to comprehend that you're doing what you're doing. This is a serious economic impact man. You're hurting the citizens that we serve. It is a virus man; we're not being invaded by the Chinese armies. We been impacted by a Chinese virus, okay?" said Higgins, shooting a walking selfie in the parking lot of a bunch of stores.
“These people that own these businesses can make up their own mind, they're not stupid!" he said.
“You're hurting the citizens you're supposed to serve! And based on what statute? What are you going to charge someone with if they keep their business open. What statute? The governor's proclamation? Man, that's not a statute, you can't put that on a probable cause and bring that to a judge saying I intend to take this American's freedom away from them and seize some of his property because our money is our property," said Higgins.
No one at the briefing, at the Emergency Operations Center, spoke directly about Higgins, but they did indicate they support the directives issued by the state to contain COVID-19.
And Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says he is confident he speaks for mayors throughout the parish
"We have heard the statements from the state and federal government, and we are absolutely supportive of those statements and the messages that are attached to those statements. Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is the time for unity. And we owe it to the public to try to give a very unified and cohesive message and statement," said the mayor.
Hunter is, himself, a husband, father and businessman who owns a restaurant. He says he gets business concerns, but:
"When a hurricane is coming you take certain precautions, and I know this is different from a hurricane, but we should be taking certain precautions right now," he said.
Precautions Hunter says have been laid out by the experts.
And I think we would be fools not to listen.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh went over a variety of issues, including the need for everyone to help prevent or slow down the spread.
“Social distancing is a tried and true and proven technique to reduce transmission of disease during a time like this when we have an outbreak. It slows down the transmission enough that our health care systems can keep up with demand. So, it helps to protect our health care workers when we slow down transmission of disease,” she said.
The briefing also included more details about testing, the situation involving hospitals, the status of local government agencies, most of which are open. Officials say they are trying to maintain services while still protecting workers.
People with questions are urged to call the appropriate agency.
The entire briefing can be viewed here.
The next briefing is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
In order to adhere to social distancing, the briefing is by invitation only.
