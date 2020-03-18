BBB starts Facebook group to report price gouging

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many items are in high demand amid coronavirus fears and stores are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.
During this time several people are trying to resale these high demand items for much more than their original value in order to make a profit. This is called price gouging.
The Better Business Bureau defines price gouging as “when a seller spikes the prices of goods, services or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair and is considered exploitative, potentially to an unethical extent.”
After reports of price gouging on things such as hand sanitizer and face masks, Louisiana’s BBB launched a Facebook group for anyone in the state to use. It is called Price Gouging in Louisiana.
The BBB’s goal is that the group will help to identify problem areas and will allow the BBB to forward these allegations to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
You can also file with BBB directly or with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
