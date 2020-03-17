Sulphur City Council passes ordinance declaring a public emergency

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur City Council passed an ordinance declaring a public emergency for the coronavirus outbreak during a special meeting on Monday.
The ordinance was proposed by Mayor Mike Danahay to ensure the city of Sulphur has the necessary funding to cover expenses the city would incur should they be plagued with coronavirus.
Mayor Danahay said it seemed fit to follow suit after the state and other Parishes declared emergency.
“There will be funding that will come down from the national level and for expenses that are incurred over and beyond normal expenses,” Danahay said. “So we’re just declaring the emergency so we have accessibility to those fundings.”
The City of Lake Charles says they have not yet declared a state of emergency but will assess this week as the situation continues to develop.
