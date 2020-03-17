McNeese’s Kuxhausen tops NCAA Division I in 3-pointers made

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s Dru Kuxhausen became just the second player in school history to lead the NCAA in a men’s basketball statistical category, the first as a Division I member, after he recorded 125 made three-pointers in the 2019-20 season.
The NCAA finalized its season numbers on Monday after the organization canceled all remaining games on Thursday due to the concerns over the coronavirus.
McNeese’s Kent Andrews led the NCAA in free throw percentage as a Division II member in 1967 and 1968. His 94.4 percent in 1968 continues to rank as the 12th-best mark in Division II history.
Kuxhausen’s 125 threes set a new school and Southland Conference record, breaking the old McNeese record of 107 that was set by Demond Mallet in 2001 and the league record of 115 set by ULM’s Paul Marshall in 1996.
In addition, the junior sharp-shooter ended the season ranked No. 2 in the nation with 3.91 3s made per game and was third in three-point percentage with 45.8 percent aim. He also ranked 11th with 273 three-pointers attempted, ranking as the second-most attempted in a season in school history.
Kuxhausen’s 45.8 percent from long range also set a new school single-season record, bettering the previous record of 45.0 percent that was set by Edward Garriet in 2003, and the second-best mark in league history in a season.
Kuxhausen wasn’t the only Cowboy to rank high in the NCAA this season.
Senior forward Sha’markus Kennedy ranked second in the country in field goal shooting at 67.9 percent. Kennedy was also third in triple-doubles (1), 11th in rebounds per game (10.9), total blocks (81), 13th in total rebounds (339), 13th in double-doubles (17) and 14th in blocked shots per game (2.61).
Kennedy became just the 11th player in school history to pull down 300 rebounds in a season as his 339 for the year ranks as the sixth-most in school history. His shooting percentage of 67.9 ranks as the second-highest in school history and 6th-best in league history.
