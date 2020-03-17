Local SWLA restaurants still taking to-go orders

March 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 1:30 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked all Louisiana restaurants to limit their services to drive-thru and to-go orders only amid virus concerns.

Many delivery services like Waitr, Eats 2 Go, Doordash, and Grubhub are still active with local restaurants available on them.

The following restaurants are open but may have different hours, a limited menu, or other changes to their services. If you would like your restaurant added to the list you can email us at news@kplctv.com

121 Artisan Bistro: (337)-310-7499

1910: (337) 602-6278

Ball’s Fried Chick-N: (337) 433-0226

BBQ West: (337)-564-5000

The Bekery: (337)-564-6132

Bertha’s Catering: (337) 625-2728

Big Daddy’s Sports Grill: (337)-477-9033

Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream: (888)-978-7677

Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs: (337) 491-1155

Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686

Buffalo Wild Wings: (337) 562-1299

Calla: (337) 419-1980

Cancun Mexican Restaurant: (337) 477-6802

Casa Manana: (337) 433-4112

Cast & Cleaver: (337) 533-2235

Chastain’s Food & Spirits: (337) 474-4700

Checkers: All Checkers restaurant locations at double drive-thrus are open during normal hours with normal menus at this time.

CiCi’s Pizza: (337) 562-2223

Lake Charles City Market & Deli: (337) 602-6415

Cousin’s Lebanese Cuisine: (337) 437-1144

Cracker Barrel: (337) 626-9500

Crust Pizza: (337) 508-2189

Crying Eagle Brewing Company: (337) 990-4871

Darrell’s: (337) 474-3651

Dairy Barn: (337) 533-1007

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: (337) 419-0088

Donut Palace Moss Bluff: (337) 855-1001

Donut Palace DeQuincy: (337) 786-5000

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Martin Luther King Hwy: (337) 602-6368

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Gerstner Memorial: (337) 475-9022

Famous Foods: (337) 497-1477

Fire & Spice: (337) 930-3827

Fitness One Stop: (337) 602-6361

The Green House Salad Company: (337) 214-2975

Heaven On Earth BBQ & Seafood: (337) 287-4860

Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen: (337) 527-0061

Honey Baked Ham Co. & Deli: (337) 478-3354

Insane Sausages: (337) 409-0313

Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ: (304) 780-8676

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta: (337) 528-2560 or (337) 528-2561

Leonard’s Food Quarters: (337) 494-0618

Los Poncho’s Mexican Grill: (337) 905-1016

Luna’s Bar and Grill: 337 494-5862

Mama Reta’s Kitchen: (337) 656-2798

Maplewood Burgers - Lake Charles: (337) 602-9002

Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur: (337) 223-4109

Mazen’s Mediterranean Foods: (337) 477-8207

Mellow Mushroom: (337) 419-1001

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express: (337) 477-9746

Nina P’s Cafe: (337) 474-6462

O’Charleys Restaurant: (337) 478-9927

Olive Garden: (337) 474-7380

On the Rocks: (337) 990-5029

Outback Steakhouse: (337) 477-3161

The Panorama Music House: (337) 602-6343

Pat’s of Henderson: (337) 439-6618

Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue: (337) 794-9891

PG’s Diner: (337) 478-2925

Pizza Artista: (337) 602-6224

Prime Butcher & Brasserie: (337) 475-2459

Raja’s Curry Kitchen & Grill: (337) 476-2777

Richard’s Boudin and Seafood Mart: 337-625-8474

Rikenjaks: (337) 602-6635

Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Nelson: 337-474-3332

Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Ryan: (337) 433-3130

Roly Poly - Sulphur: (337) 625-5555

Rotolo’s Pizzeria: (337) 478-1996

Seafood Palace: (337)-433-9293

The Sloppy Taco: (337) 602-6364

Southern Spice - Lake Charles: (337) 474-6065

Southern Spice - Moss Bluff: (337) 855-0010

Steamboat Bill’s: (337) 494-1700

Stellar Beans Coffee House Cafe: (337) 602-8441

Stonefired Pizzeria: (337) 477-3020

Texas Roadhouse: (337) 478-7244

Toga Grill: (337) 477-4142

Tony’s Pizza: (337) 477-1611

Waffle House

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: (337) 474-7333

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant: (337) 477-1755

Zeus Greek & Lebanese Cafe: (337) 439-7099

