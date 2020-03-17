Local SWLA restaurants still taking to-go orders

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked all Louisiana restaurants to limit their services to drive-thru and to-go orders only amid virus concerns.
Many delivery services like Waitr, Eats 2 Go, Doordash, and Grubhub are still active with local restaurants available on them.
The following restaurants are open but may have different hours, a limited menu, or other changes to their services. If you would like your restaurant added to the list you can email us at news@kplctv.com
121 Artisan Bistro: (337)-310-7499
1910: (337) 602-6278
Ball’s Fried Chick-N: (337) 433-0226
BBQ West: (337)-564-5000
The Bekery: (337)-564-6132
Bertha’s Catering: (337) 625-2728
Big Daddy’s Sports Grill: (337)-477-9033
Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream: (888)-978-7677
Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs: (337) 491-1155
Brown Bag Cafe: (337) 244-1686
Buffalo Wild Wings: (337) 562-1299
Calla: (337) 419-1980
Cancun Mexican Restaurant: (337) 477-6802
Casa Manana: (337) 433-4112
Cast & Cleaver: (337) 533-2235
Chastain’s Food & Spirits: (337) 474-4700
Checkers: All Checkers restaurant locations at double drive-thrus are open during normal hours with normal menus at this time.
CiCi’s Pizza: (337) 562-2223
Lake Charles City Market & Deli: (337) 602-6415
Cousin’s Lebanese Cuisine: (337) 437-1144
Cracker Barrel: (337) 626-9500
Crust Pizza: (337) 508-2189
Crying Eagle Brewing Company: (337) 990-4871
Darrell’s: (337) 474-3651
Dairy Barn: (337) 533-1007
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: (337) 419-0088
Donut Palace Moss Bluff: (337) 855-1001
Donut Palace DeQuincy: (337) 786-5000
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Martin Luther King Hwy: (337) 602-6368
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant - Lake Charles, Gerstner Memorial: (337) 475-9022
Famous Foods: (337) 497-1477
Fire & Spice: (337) 930-3827
Fitness One Stop: (337) 602-6361
The Green House Salad Company: (337) 214-2975
Heaven On Earth BBQ & Seafood: (337) 287-4860
Hollier’s Cajun Kitchen: (337) 527-0061
Honey Baked Ham Co. & Deli: (337) 478-3354
Insane Sausages: (337) 409-0313
Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ: (304) 780-8676
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta: (337) 528-2560 or (337) 528-2561
Leonard’s Food Quarters: (337) 494-0618
Los Poncho’s Mexican Grill: (337) 905-1016
Luna’s Bar and Grill: 337 494-5862
Mama Reta’s Kitchen: (337) 656-2798
Maplewood Burgers - Lake Charles: (337) 602-9002
Maplewood Burgers - Sulphur: (337) 223-4109
Mazen’s Mediterranean Foods: (337) 477-8207
Mellow Mushroom: (337) 419-1001
Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express: (337) 477-9746
Nina P’s Cafe: (337) 474-6462
O’Charleys Restaurant: (337) 478-9927
Olive Garden: (337) 474-7380
On the Rocks: (337) 990-5029
Outback Steakhouse: (337) 477-3161
The Panorama Music House: (337) 602-6343
Pat’s of Henderson: (337) 439-6618
Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue: (337) 794-9891
PG’s Diner: (337) 478-2925
Pizza Artista: (337) 602-6224
Prime Butcher & Brasserie: (337) 475-2459
Raja’s Curry Kitchen & Grill: (337) 476-2777
Richard’s Boudin and Seafood Mart: 337-625-8474
Rikenjaks: (337) 602-6635
Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Nelson: 337-474-3332
Roly Poly - Lake Charles, Ryan: (337) 433-3130
Roly Poly - Sulphur: (337) 625-5555
Rotolo’s Pizzeria: (337) 478-1996
Seafood Palace: (337)-433-9293
The Sloppy Taco: (337) 602-6364
Southern Spice - Lake Charles: (337) 474-6065
Southern Spice - Moss Bluff: (337) 855-0010
Steamboat Bill’s: (337) 494-1700
Stellar Beans Coffee House Cafe: (337) 602-8441
Stonefired Pizzeria: (337) 477-3020
Texas Roadhouse: (337) 478-7244
Toga Grill: (337) 477-4142
Tony’s Pizza: (337) 477-1611
Waffle House
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: (337) 474-7333
Wasabi Japanese Restaurant: (337) 477-1755
Zeus Greek & Lebanese Cafe: (337) 439-7099
