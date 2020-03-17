Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming Texas' first coronavirus-related death, officials said late Monday while also confirming a second case. These cases come as Houston and Dallas are ordering bars and clubs closed as two of the biggest cities in the country slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that there are nearly 60 cases in the state but told the public to brace for those numbers to skyrocket as testing expands. Dallas officials prohibited community gatherings of more than 50 people and and ordered gyms and theaters shut for seven days. In Houston, restaurants will be limited to takeout for 15 days.