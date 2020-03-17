Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas reports 1st coronavirus death as bars, clubs close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming Texas' first coronavirus-related death, officials said late Monday while also confirming a second case. These cases come as Houston and Dallas are ordering bars and clubs closed as two of the biggest cities in the country slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that there are nearly 60 cases in the state but told the public to brace for those numbers to skyrocket as testing expands. Dallas officials prohibited community gatherings of more than 50 people and and ordered gyms and theaters shut for seven days. In Houston, restaurants will be limited to takeout for 15 days.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION COURTS
Asylum seekers attend border court amid outbreak
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration courts sharply scaled back operations Monday but have stopped well short of a total shutdown demanded by employees, including judges and government attorneys. The partial shutdown doesn't extend to courts in immigration detention centers or to the government's “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in the U.S. Wearing face masks, about 30 asylum-seekers who had been waiting in Mexico were escorted by authorities into a federal building on Monday in El Paso, Texas, some carrying children.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors across the U.S. are ordering the temporary closure of certain businesses such as dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters because of concerns over the coronavirus. Other governors on Monday were still leaving those decisions to local officials or the businesses themselves. That's created a patchwork of precautions nationwide in the absence of the type of national directives that have occurred in some other countries. Some governors expressed a desire Monday for greater direction from the federal government. Others said such decisions are best made by mayors, county officials or school boards who are more closely in touch with their communities.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
COVID-19 stay: Execution halted for man who killed family
HOUSTON (AP) — The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has prompted the top Texas criminal appeals court to grant a 60-day execution stay for a man condemned for killing his family. John William Hummel was to be put to death Wednesday in the Texas death chamber. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all of his grounds for appeal Monday but said it would postpone the 1. execution “in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution.” Hummel was convicted in 2011 of murdering his wife, daughter and father-in-law at the family's suburban Fort Worth home.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-LATINOS
Tuesday's primaries offer chance for Biden to reach Latinos
PHOENIX (AP) — Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona and Florida offer Joe Biden a chance to show he can make up ground with Latinos, a crucial group of voters he’ll need in his corner to defeat President Donald Trump. In Biden’s pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s run repeatedly into a wall in the West, where Bernie Sanders’ strength among Latinos propelled his campaign even as he struggled with other groups. Biden is playing catch-up when it comes to engaging Latino voters and is weighed down by anger over the high rate of deportations during the Obama administration, which left scars for many immigrants and their families.
CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO
US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal
PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church's future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There's a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there's hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.
THREE DEAD-TEXAS
Police say 3 found fatally shot in central Texas apartment
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police in Killeen say three people have been found shot to death inside an apartment in the central Texas city. Police Commander Ronnie Supak says officers investigating water leaking into an apartment early Saturday traced the source to an unlocked apartment, where they found two men and a woman dead. No names were immediately released and no arrests have been announced. Supak said the victims were all in their 20s.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ECONOMIC SHUTDOWN
Virus-related shutdowns bringing US economy to grinding halt
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.
AP-US-FAA-SOUTHWEST-CRACKED-PLANE
FAA is probing how a 12-inch crack occurred in Southwest jet
DALLAS (AP) — Safety officials are investigating how a 12-inch crack appeared in the skin of a Boeing 737 jet operated by Southwest Airlines. The plane gradually lost cabin pressure on the flight, but pilots flew down lower where the pressure was safe, and completed the flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho. The oxygen masks never dropped down, and officials say no injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's looking into whether the area of the plane where the crack occurred should be inspected more often than once every 1,500 flights.