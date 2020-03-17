Jeff Davis instituting parish-wide curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish is instituting a parish-wide curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, parish officials announced Tuesday.
The curfew is part of the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. The curfew will be from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night, until further notice. It excludes people traveling to or from work or an emergency.
Jeff Davis is the first parish in Southwest Louisiana to announce a curfew. If other parishes announce similar guidelines, we will post them immediately. Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu Emergency Services, said at a news conference Tuesday morning, that there are currently no plans for a curfew in Calcasieu.
The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office also said that beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, it will not provide fingerprinting for school employment, nursing, expungements or carry concealed weapon applications. All visitations with inmates are canceled, except for off-site video and telephone calls.
The administration office for the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s office remain open for payment of taxes, fines and bonds, but officials are asking that residents not enter the administration building if they are sick, feverish or have any flu-like symptoms.
Emergency services, including patrol, 911 and corrections will continue to provide services.
