Government, utility changes due to coronavirus.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local governments and utilities have released changes they are making as the U.S. fights to stop the spread of coronavirus.
BEAUREGARD ELECTRIC
Beauregard Electric will close its office lobbies until further notice.
BECi clients can pay utility bills through the following methods:
· MyBECi Mobile App
· IVR Phone Payments
· BECi Member Portal Online (www.beci.org)
· Night Deposit/Drop Boxes
· Postal Mail
· BECi Office Drive-Thru Windows
CALCASIEU PARISH PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Calcasieu Parish Public are closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will remain closed until further notice. Due dates will be extended. Patrons are asked to please keep their items with them, and not to leave any items in the book drops or at any libraries.
All homebound deliveries via the Library To-Go service, as well as all library programming, will be canceled.
Any patron or group that has booked a meeting room at any library branch will need to reschedule once the library system reopens.
CALCASIEU COURT (14TH JDC)
All criminal jury trials are postponed through March 27, 2020. All parties will receive written notice of their new court appearance at the address provided to the Court. Further delays may be ordered by the Supreme Court in the weeks to come.
In addition:
• All criminal initial appearances for adults and juveniles, arraignments for incarcerated individuals and all bond hearings will continue as scheduled and will be conducted with the use of telephone or video conferencing.
• Until further notice, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office will remain open and staffed during normal business hours of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
• Walk-ins are discouraged.
For more information, visit https://www.calcasieuda.com/ or the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Facebook page.
CAMERON FERRY
DOTD is asking all motorists who are using the ferries to remain in their vehicles as a precaution to limit the amount of interaction between riders.
ENTERGY
Temporarily suspending customer disconnects.
LAKE CHARLES
Beginning Monday, March 16, City recreation centers and 1911 Historic City Hall will be closed to the public. Central School and the Transit Center will remain open for regularly scheduled business activities of tenants, but non-regular/special events will be suspended.
LAKE CHARLES CITY COURT
Lake Charles City Court is suspending all court appearances through March 27, 2020, effective immediately.
The order, signed by Chief Judge John S. Hood, includes civil, traffic, criminal and juvenile appearances. Notices to reset appearances will be sent resident’s last known address.
Traffic tickets may be paid over the phone at 491-1565 or at www.lccitycourt.org. They may also be paid by cashier’s check or money order, made payable to Lake Charles City Court, P.P. Box 1664, Lake Charles, Louisiana, 70602.
DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE AND FISHERIES
LDWF Offices Closed to the Public Indefinitely Starting March 17. More information about how to secure your licenses, boat registrations or tags can be found here:
LOUISIANA MUSEUMS AND WELCOME CENTERS
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today announced all nine state museum facilities across Louisiana will temporarily close to aid in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additionally, only the restroom facilities will remain open at welcome centers across the state, except in New Orleans and at the State Capitol where the welcome center facility will close completely. The lobby of each remaining welcome center will close to visitors. These closures will last at least through March 31. This includes the Vinton Welcome Center on I-10 East.
VERNON PARISH POLICE JURY
The Police Jury Administrative Office and Public Works Department will continue to operate and provide necessary services to the public. Members of Police Jury staff have been instructed to stay at home if they are sick or have been in contact with anyone that has flu-like symptoms. Additional sanitation measures are also being implemented in all of our facilities.
Members of the public who have business to conduct with the Police Jury should make every effort to either call, fax, or email our offices for assistance rather than coming in person. We will also be limiting members of the public to the lobby areas of our facilities as much as possible.
Effective March 17, 2020, the Vernon Parish Police Jury will be suspending all rentals of public facilities, regardless of the size of the group until further notice.
WARD 3 RECREATION IN LAKE CHARLES
Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation will close all facilities, postpone all events, and suspend all programs effective March 16, 2020 until further notice.
This includes all recreational sports/events & activities, tournaments, team practices, camps, tutoring sessions, and programs.
