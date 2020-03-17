Government, utility changes due to coronavirus.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today announced all nine state museum facilities across Louisiana will temporarily close to aid in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additionally, only the restroom facilities will remain open at welcome centers across the state, except in New Orleans and at the State Capitol where the welcome center facility will close completely. The lobby of each remaining welcome center will close to visitors. These closures will last at least through March 31. This includes the Vinton Welcome Center on I-10 East.