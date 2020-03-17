Golden Nugget officials say employees will receive two weeks’ pay

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All full-time and part-time hourly employees of Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino will receive two weeks’ pay during the coronavirus shutdown, according to a letter sent to employees.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued an order that all casinos in the state were to close for two weeks as the nation strives to stop the spread of the virus. He issued the same order to bars, gyms and restaurants - although restaurants are allowed to remain open for take-out or delivery.
Golden Nugget sent KPLC a copy of a letter to its employees.
In the letter, Gerry Del Prete, senior vice president of gaming, also said “Golden Nugget will maintain and pay for benefits for all team members currently enrolled in our health plan and who have accepted and remain on furlough now through the end of the furlough period, or until June 30, 2020. PTO hours will not be impacted and will be available upon return to work for furloughed employees.”
GOLDEN NUGGET LETTER TO EMPLOYEES
Dear Valued Team Member,
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel and Casino has temporarily closed in compliance with the order by Governor John Bel Edwards. The closure was effective March 16, 2020 at midnight and Golden Nugget Lake Charles will remain closed for up to four weeks.
Our plan is to resume operations as soon as governmental authorities allow us to do so. We will be initiating a hotline to provide updates, as this situation changes rapidly. Team Members should dial 1- 844-789-7437 and choose option 2.
All full-time and part-time hourly team members will receive two weeks of pay. All team members with a loss of hours are encouraged to reach out to the state as soon as possible regarding potential payment of unemployment benefits. You can reach them at either 1-866-783-5567 or online at https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire.
Additionally, Golden Nugget will maintain and pay for benefits for all team members currently enrolled in our health plan and who have accepted and remain on furlough now through the end of the furlough period, or until June 30, 2020. PTO hours will not be impacted and will be available upon return to work for furloughed employees.
It is our sincere hope that these changes will only be in place for a short period. We look forward to getting back to work soon with all our valued team members. We hope that everyone stays healthy and safe.
Gerry Del Prete Senior Vice President of Gaming
