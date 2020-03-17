FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms around today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The morning has already gotten off to a rainy start for a lot of Southwest Louisiana as an isolated storm developed across parts of Calcasieu Parish and tracked eastward into Jeff Davis Parish overnight, dropping close to 1 inch of rain in it’s wake, but leaving the area much quieter by the early morning commute. Other areas that missed this storm could see some rain later in the day, so keep the umbrella handy and be prepared for developed showers and storms through the afternoon.
Outside of the rain, temperatures warm up quickly this morning, topping out around 80 degrees with the muggy feel sticking around through tonight and the next few days. Rain chances go up to around 40% today as the redevelopment of more scattered thunderstorms will be in place through the afternoon hours. Watch out for cloud-to-ground lightning in any storms as this will be the primary hazard, as any storms that form will stay below severe levels.
While Wednesday is set to bring less rain and more mugginess, clouds will give way to only a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures should again easily warm into the 80-degree range by the afternoon. A few areas of patchy fog will also be an issue again tonight, so look out for that on the commute.
The forecast is still set to bring a cold front into the region by late Friday. Increasing rain chances ahead of the front are expected to begin arriving by Friday afternoon and continuing Friday night. No severe weather is anticipated but a few storms will accompany this rain which will push temperatures down into the 50s for lows by Saturday morning with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
Unfortunately, we won’t be completely done with the rain once the front passes, as lingering showers into Saturday and Sunday will keep a soggy pattern in place through the weekend. An overrunning pattern sets up behind the front as the pesky jet stream pattern continues to pump in more clouds and showers at times, even into early next week. Preliminary totals of between 1 and 2 inches of rain through Saturday will be common with some localized higher totals possible within thunderstorms.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
