FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain remains in the forecast for the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through at least sunset, and maybe as late as midnight in some areas. Fog could develop as well with reduced visibility at times.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be limited, but not zero either. Rain will be least likely Wednesday with only a 20% chance of rain, Thursday will be slightly higher at 30%.
A weak cold front will move toward SWLA Friday and that will bring scattered showers and storms, there will be a 60% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s thanks the front that moves through Friday. Scattered showers will remain possible both Saturday and Sunday, with a 40% chance of rain
By next week the upper level winds will change to become more westerly which is less favorable for rain. But we will likely keep a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s with less than a 20% chance of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
