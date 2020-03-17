Dollar General implements “Senior Hour” to help elderly customers shop first

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Dollar General Corporation is implementing what they call, “Senior Hour.”
“Senior Hour” will be “solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” says the company.
On Mar. 17, stores will begin dedicating the first hour of operation each day to their senior customers.
The company realizes these shoppers are at-risk of catching the virus. They hope that it will allow these shoppers to purchase the items they need/want and avoid busy and more crowded shopping times.
According to corporation, other customers are asked to plan their shopping trips around this window of time, allowing the most susceptible customers the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.
The CEO, Todd Vasos, released this statement:
“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices. During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
For additional informatiom, please visit the Dollar General Newsroom or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at dgpr@dg.com.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.