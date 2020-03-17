Diocese of Lake Charles cancels public masses amid coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bishop Provost has suspended public masses in the Diocese of Lake Charles for the time being due to the coronavirus.
Churches will be open according to their normal schedules, but these hours are for individual prayer and visits. It is unknown when services will be held again, but the Bishop says he will review the situation daily.
He released a letter, on Mar. 16, expressing his reluctance to do so, but acting in the best interest of the faithful.
