Dental offices in Louisiana to close for 30 days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana State Board of Dentistry has prohibited all non-essential, routine dental procedures and surgeries in the state from March 18 until at least April 16.
The board has directed all dentists in Louisiana to immediately notify their clients who have upcoming procedures.
The Louisiana Dept. of Health says it’s up to individual dentists to determine what is considered an emergency.
Patients are urged to contact their dentist if they have questions.
