Daycare takes precautions amid coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early education center, New Beginnings, is taking extra precautions to keep its facility as clean and safe as possible. The daycare’s director, Bridgette Smith, says she wants parents to know they’re doing everything they can.
"We always wash hands, we always clean with bleach. Those things are the normal process, but today we have had to start taking temperatures of our staff and of our students twice a day," Smith said. "So we took it in the morning when they first came in and we took it right after nap time."
They're also working to clean items that may otherwise be overlooked.
"We've washed all the blankets already, we've put away all the soft toys," Smith said. "Soft pillows and things like that because they tend to lay on them and drool and all those things."
And while daycare is an option for some, it doesn't work for every family who's suddenly learned their children will be out of school for a month. For a single, working mom like Brandi Perkins it's a bit more complicated.
"Whenever you have, you know less than three days to figure out where your child will go for the next 30 days, its an extremely stressful situation," said Brandi Perkins, a local mom.
Perkins' 7 year old son, Brantley is in kindergarten and enrolled in special education classes, which she says adds to the importance of keeping him on a schedule. For now though, he is just enjoying his time off from school.
"Today is fun, you know, today is a break. Probably the next week will be a break, " Perkins said. "We have a routine, and we follow it. And so in 30 days, you know hopefully we go back then, it will be really hard especially with a kindergartner getting him back into that routine."
Perkins says she understands the reasoning for the school closures and is glad the state is doing what it takes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But she does want people to understand how hard it might be for some parents.
