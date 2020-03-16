SWLA hospital officials announce local COVID-19 testing center, must be referred by doctor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A COVID-19 testing center is opening in Southwest Louisiana, local hospital officials announced Monday morning.
The testing clinic will be at Moss Memorial on Walters Street.
The testing center is not for walk-in patients. The center will only test people with a referral from a primary care physician or emergency room doctor.
No cases have been reported in Southwest Louisiana, although there are more than 100 cases and two deaths in the state. Most of those cases are in the New Orleans area.
Dr. Manley Jordan, with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, said Southwest Louisiana has always pulled together in times of need.
“Southwest Louisiana is resilient, I have no doubt we will be resilient in this endeavor as well," he said.
