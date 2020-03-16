SWLA churches adjusting services amid virus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After Governor Edwards’ proclamation to cancel events with over 250 people, churches across Southwest Louisiana responded accordingly with many using the internet to broadcast services.
Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles usually gets over 1,000 attendees across their three worship services but during Sunday services, Mar. 15, there were empty seats instead.
“The plan for us today [Sunday] was to simply close the church but to do an 8:30 live feed that you could watch on Facebook or through the web at tbclc.org,” said Pastor Steve James, Reverend at Trinity Baptist Church. “We always have a live feed every Sunday morning either on Facebook or on the web that people can pick up so it’s always there, so it wasn’t anything new. We didn’t have to do anything different in that light except we’re showing it three times instead of just the one time and picking it up.”
A select few were allowed to attend the only service.
“Anytime someone stands to preach, it’s always hard to preach to an empty building, so I made the call and asked the staff to call the deacons and certain Sunday school classes that didn’t have small children, to come and be in attendance so there was at least someone there that I was speaking to," Pastor Steve said. "So we had about 148 people in the seats this morning.”
First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles also put their services on their Facebook page, as well as the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur.
“Our 11 o clock [mass] was streamed on Facebook that under the circumstances could not attend or chose not to because of the potential threat of harm to them,” said Fr. Edward Richard, Pastor for Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
According to Fr. Richard, live-streaming services is not something the Catholic Church in Sulphur does regularly. The rest of the masses continued as usual, except the church also held a Eucharistic Procession around their grounds.
“We typically do one on the Feast of Christ the King to glorify the Lord," Fr. Richard said. "So, in this particular instance, it seemed like the right thing to do to intercede, to pray to God to ask for his blessings and protection for the people here, for the people in Sulphur, and everywhere that God would spare us from the harm that is possible from these circumstances.”
Our Lady of Prompt Succor will be continuing to live-stream their 11 o’clock mass on Facebook until further notice.
Trinity Baptist Church does plan on live-streaming services, but they will also be broadcasting them on KPLC on Sundays for the next couple weeks at 10 a.m.
