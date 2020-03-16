SWLA churches adjusting services amid virus concerns

“The plan for us today [Sunday] was to simply close the church but to do an 8:30 live feed that you could watch on Facebook or through the web at tbclc.org,” said Pastor Steve James, Reverend at Trinity Baptist Church. “We always have a live feed every Sunday morning either on Facebook or on the web that people can pick up so it’s always there, so it wasn’t anything new. We didn’t have to do anything different in that light except we’re showing it three times instead of just the one time and picking it up.”